With triple-digit temperatures already bearing down, hundreds of Entergy Texas customers will soon have an easier time keeping their cool thanks to the company’s annual ‘Beat the Heat’ fan give-away. .

The popular program, now in its 12th year, assists low-income residents via the provision of more than 1,200 box fans set for delivery to charitable, nonprofit agencies throughout areas served by Entergy Texas. This year, the company has upgraded to oscillating fans while adding a new delivery location in Vidor.

Nonprofit agencies partnering with Entergy Texas take applications from residents in need in their areas and provide the fans to those who qualify. Since “Beat the Heat” began in 2001, more than 14,000 fans have been given to qualifying Southeast Texans.

“The heat in Southeast Texas can be almost unbearable at times, especially for those without air conditioning at home,” said Pam Williams, manager for customer operations support for Entergy Texas. “With the demand for fans growing every year, we are pleased to provide oscillating fans this year in order to help our customers remain as comfortable as possible.”

Fans are being delivered this year to: Beaumont Chapter, Salvation Army, 120; Some Other Place, Beaumont, 40; United Christian Care Center, Vidor, 20; Orange Chapter, Salvation Army, 120; Port Arthur Chapter, Salvation Army, 120; Community Care Prayer Outreach, Nederland, 60; Christian Care Center, Silsbee, 30; Hardin County United Appeals, Kountze, 20; Tri-County Community Action, Inc., Woodville, 25; Caring Christian Sharing, Sour Lake, 25; St. Vincent de Paul, Winnie, 60; Dayton area, 50.

In Entergy Texas’ western areas, more than 140 fans will be divided in the Huntsville area between the Good Shepherd Mission and locations in Corrigan and Trinity while 150 fans will be shared in the Conroe area by the Montgomery County Emergency Assistance organization and the Assistance League’s Fans for Friends.

The Woodlands area will receive 50 fans through the community’s Interfaith organization; while locations in Navasota, Madisonville, Somerville and Calvert will receive 120 fans. Locations in New Caney and Shepherd will receive 75 fans.

Entergy Texas delivers electricity to more than 400,000 customers in 27 counties. It is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation. Entergy is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations.

Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, and it is the second-largest nuclear generator in the United States. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.8 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.