Little Cypress-Mauriceville schools are getting ready to “Meet the Teacher” and hold orientations, depending on which campus a student attends. LCM High School will hold orientations by grade level. These will begin in the auditorium and then move on to the gym. Details on what high school students need to bring to orientation are found on the LCM website at www.lcmcisd.org, under Twitter on the home page.

LCM High School days and times are:

August 21 – 9th Grade Bear Beginnings (Orientation), 6:00 p.m.

August 22 – 10th Grade Orientation, 9 a.m.

August 22 – 11th Grade Orientation, 12 noon

August 22 – 12th Grade Orientation, 2 p.m.

All other campus events will be held on August 23.

Little Cypress Elementary, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Little Cypress Intermediate, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.; Parent Orientation, September 6, at 6 p.m.

Mauriceville Elementary Meet the Teacher and Parent Orientation, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Mauriceville Middle 6th Grade Orientation and Meet the Teacher, 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Meet in the cafeteria

7th and 8th Grades Meet the Teacher, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Little Cypress Junior High 6th Grade Orientation and Meet the Teacher, 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Meet in the cafeteria.

7th and 8th Grades Meet the Teacher, 10:30 to 11:30

Elementary school supply lists are posted on individual campus websites. Secondary students will get their lists from individual teachers, either at “Meet the Teacher” or when classes begin.