Carolyn Hildegarde Ulm Bulovas, 84, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 25, at the Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria, LA. Hildegarde was born on Jan. 13, 1928 in Orange, and where she was a lifelong resident. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, homemaker and friend that will be dearly missed.

She was a lifelong active member of St. Mary Catholic Church and owned and operated Hildegarde’s Religious Articles since the death of her mother in 1978. She graduated from Orange High School in 1945 where she was a member of the Bengal Guards. After graduation, she worked at the Texas Creosote Company in Orange. Hildegarde married the love of her life, Bruno Bulovas, in 1952 after an extended courtship and they enjoyed 46 years of devoted marriage before the loss of Bruno in 1998.

Hildegarde was a very dedicated mother to her eight children and was very involved in volunteer work through St. Mary Church. Over the years, she served on the St. Mary School Board, the St. Mary Cemetery Board, was a member of the Altar Society, a charter member of the Catholic Daughters, a member of St. Mary Choir of Angels, a member of the St. Mary Seniors Group, on the St. Mary Bereavement Team, a member of the Renew Study Group and a member of the Aggie Moms of Orange County. She volunteered for many years at St. Mary School in the lunchroom selling sloppy Joes with two of her sisters and for the annual Spring Festival.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bruno J. Bulovas; parents, Louis P. and Elsie Hildegarde Ulm; brother, Louis P. Ulm, Jr.; sisters, Elsie Darst, Mary Nolan, Claire Rolen, Dominican Sister Miriam Ulm; and her son-in-law, Steven Yates.

Hildegarde is survived by her sons, Brian Bulovas and his wife, Shirley, of Arlington, TX, Jerry Bulovas and his wife, Tammi, of Pensacola, FL, Joe Bulovas and his wife, Wendy, of Mandeville, LA, Danny Bulovas and his wife, Saralyn, of Beaumont, Dr. John Bulovas and his wife, Jennifer, of The Woodlands; and daughters, Hildy Frenzel and her husband, David, of Orange, Carolyn Yates of Roswell, NM, and Nancy Lessen and her husband, Hank, of Alexandria.

She is also survived by her siblings, the Rev. John F. Ulm of Houston, Catherine Fore and Dolores Simar of Orange, Amelia Scales of Beaumont, and Sr. Carita Ulm of Houston; grandchildren, Aaron Bulovas, Becky Bulovas McCants, Hannah Bulovas, Joseph Bulovas, Zackery Bulovas, Sophia Bulovas, Dave Frenzel, Adam Frenzel, Emily Yates, Andrew Yates, Henry Lessen, Samantha Lessen, Amelia Lessen, Gabrielle Lessen, Nathaniel Bulovas, Alexandra Bulovas, Christopher Bulovas, Matthew Bulovas and Olivia Bulovas; and great-grandchildren, Shannon Bulovas, Skye Bulovas, Olivia Bulovas and baby boy Frenzel due in November.

Hillie loved her family and those precious friends of their family and was always there with a helping hand.

A Mass of Christian Burial to honor her life will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Orange. The rite of committal and interment will follow the Mass at St. Mary Cemetery.

Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31, with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.