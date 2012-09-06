La’Tasha La’Nae Williams, seven months, of Orange passed away Tuesday, Sept. 4. A Graveside Service will be at 2:00 p.m. Monday, Sept. 10, at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens near Bridge City. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Monday, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. La’Tasha was born Jan. 23, in Orange to Anthony James Williams, Jr. and Crystal Danielle Myers.

She was preceded in death by her sister, La’Shay Sillers; grandmother, Selma Williams; great grandmother, Lois Allen; great grandfather, Charles E. Williams; and great-great grandmother, Lucille Marceaux.

La’Tasha is survived by her parents, Anthony James Williams, Jr. and Crystal Danielle Myers; grandmother, Stephanie Myers; grandfather, Anthony James Williams, Sr.; great grandparents, Mary and Jimmy Umfrid and Joeanna Bias; brother, Rondrick Sillers; and sister, Keyonna Sillers.