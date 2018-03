Officers from the Orange Police Department responded to the following calls between Oct. 4, and the morning of Oct. 5:

Traffic accident, 7411 IH-10

Warrant service, 205 Border

Theft, 304 W. Decatur

Forgery/Counterfeiting, 801 Strickland

Found property, 2400 block Park

Forgery/Counterfeiting, 4212 27th St.

Department activity, 205 Border

Traffic accident, 9800 FM 1130

Traffic accident, 16th and Link