Lena Marie Allemand Stanley, 68, of Orange passed away on Monday, Oct. 22, at Orange Villa Rehabilitation Center. She was a native of Kinder, LA; born on Feb. 22, 1944 to parents Dorothy (Fruge) and Wilfred Duhon. She had lived 43 years in Orange and she had lived in Vinton, LA.

She was of the Catholic Faith and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Vinton. She enjoyed work in her garden and cooking. Lena was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend; who loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her first husband and the father of her children, Paul Allemand, son, Brandon Allemand; parents, Wilfred and Dorothy Duhon, sister, Jane Sonnier; brother, Lee Duhon.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Roxanne Clark and husband, John of Vinton; son, Richard Allemand and Tammy Smith of Orange; grandchildren, Cassandra Hoffpauir, David Allemand, Kristin Dyer, Brandi Clark, Amy Clark; great grandchildren, Regan and Addison Hoffpauir. She is also survived by her ex-husband and good friend, Floyd Stanley.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm on Wednesday, Oct. 24, at Dorman Funeral Home. A Christian Burial Service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 25, at 2:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow at King Cemetery in Hartburg.

