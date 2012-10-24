In conjunction with the opening of the exhibition National Geographic Greatest Photographs of the American West, Stark Museum of Art will sponsor the presentation Life of a National Geographic Photographer, by renowned National Geographic photographer Sam Abell, Saturday, October 27, 2012 at 6:30 p.m. This presentation, held at Lutcher Theater – 707 W. Main Avenue in Orange, Texas, will be free of charge and open to the public.

During the presentation, Abell will share insights into his life work as a National Geographic photographer, discussing his career, influences and adventures. Influenced greatly by his educator parents, he brings to the stage an intellectual curiosity as well as a deep respect for history and culture. Abell has worked with the National Geographic Society since 1970 and has photographed more than 20 articles on various cultural and wilderness subjects. He will draw upon his rich portfolio of work including images of Charles Russell country, the Lewis and Clark trail, the Mississippi River and many others. This program is presented in association with National Geographic Live, a mission program of speakers and events that brings the National Geographic experience to communities worldwide.

Abell has also exhibited his images to audiences throughout the world and has credited works in eight publications. One such publication, The Life of a Photograph, explores the creative process of photography and examines the elements that go into making a world-class image. This book is currently available for purchase at the Museum Store.

Following Abell’s presentation, the Museum will host an exhibition celebration and reception with light refreshments along with a book signing. Visitors will also have the opportunity to explore the current exhibition, National Geographic Greatest Photographs of the American West, which will be on display through January 26, 2013. The Museum is one of only ten museums to open this exhibition of remarkable photographs on the same day, creating the largest simultaneous photography exhibition ever in the nation.

“This is an extraordinary opportunity to hear from a renowned photographer who traveled around the world”, commented Elena Ivanova, Chief Educator at the Stark Museum of Art. “We also are excited that Abell worked in the same location in Montana as famous artist Charles Marion Russell, whose action-packed paintings of cowboys and Indians attract Stark Museum visitors. Created a hundred years apart, Abell’s photograph and Russell’s painting of Square Butte, Montana, remind us of the timelessness of nature and of changing human life.”

Admission is free to the presentation at the Theater and reception at the Museum.

Located at 712 Green Avenue in Orange, Texas, the Stark Museum of Art is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free for all ages. Group tours are available by appointment. For more information call 409-886-ARTS (2787) or visit www.starkmuseum.org.