This annual event raises funds for operating at Girls’ Haven. The expenses include food, clothing, staff workers, building maintenance, personal items, counseling, recreation, bedding, school supplies, transportation expenses and more. All proceeds benefit the girls.

We currently have 16 girls in residence. We have room for more but the staff, training and finances are not yet in place to take more girls. We have three major fundraisers so that we can continue to offer a safe, secure homelike environment for our girls. New this year is a transitional living program for girls who have graduated but are not quite ready to move out on their own. They have an opportunity to move upstairs in an apartment like environment. We provide training in life skills, financial management, and educational and work guidance. Our girls have grown up with us and we are growing with them. From Barbie dolls for the seven year old to prom dresses for the high school girls, we strive to provide all the comforts of a real home.

Evening begins with cocktails and wine on the lake. Our Silent Auction will be set up on the patio overlooking the lake and the fountain. Guests will enjoy shopping for items donated by the area’s foremost retailers. Jewelry, purses, classes, art work, family dinners, beach cabin weekend, photography, spa services and more.

Dana Melancon, board president, will emcee this year’s event.

During dinner guests will hear from our executive director regarding programs that we offer our girls. Board members will read several vignettes written by former and current residents.

When dessert is served, the live auction will begin. Board member Joe Fisher and auctioneer, Frank Orr, will lead this spirited portion of the evening. New this year a weeklong trip to Griggs, Idaho that includes 4 bedrooms, 4-bath home. Just a short jaunt from Jackson, Wyoming this gated community was designed by John Huntsman. Depending on the season, there is golfing, hiking, trout fishing, snow skiing and more. Popular favorites are Sports Package – includes limo, suite, food and drinks, to Houston Rockets and Houston Texans games,

Nascar package included tickets and hotel, golf cart, catering by Rich Courville, Elk Hunt in Colorado, Party Bus round trip for 14 to your event with step on guide, Dana Melancon and the Tasting Dinner for next year’s event.

New this year, unsuccessful bidders, will be offered the chance to purchase a day, week, month or year of support for a girl. We estimate the average expenses to be $45 per day.