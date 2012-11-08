Mattie Charlene DuBose, 73, Of Orange passed away Sunday, Nov. 4, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont. She was a native of Clare, La., born on March 22, 1939 to parents Ruthie Mae (Evans) Mitchell and Jennings William Holt. She had lived in the Orange area since 1970 and was a member of Not In Darkness Church.

Mattie enjoyed making floral arrangements and cooking for her family and friends; who she loved spending time with. She was a loving person, who will be missed dearly by all who knew her. She was in the Little Cypress Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary for over 20 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Archie Clyde DuBose; father, William Holt; mother, Ruthie Mae Mitchell; step father, Arlon Mitchell; son, Ronnie Smith; sister, Wanda Tomlinson; brother, Jim Holt.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Charlotte Messer and husband, David of Chandler, TX, Shirley Perry and husband, Larry of Orange; step daughter, Paula Pierce of San Antonio; son, Bobby “Gene” Smith and wife, Sandra of Port Lavaca; step son, Joe Dubose and wife, Darlene of Kingsland, TX; sister, Betty Lee of Cross Plain, TX; half sisters, Carolyn Martin of Leesville, LA, Mattie Maxie of Zoella, LA; brothers, Rufus “RJ” Holt of Orange, Willie Holt of Mauriceville; half brother, Charles Holt of Missouri.

She also survived by 16 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, and a large extended family.

A visitation will be held Thursday, Nov. 8, from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm at Dorman Funeral Home.

A Funeral Service will be held Friday, Nov. 9, at 1:00 pm at the funeral home, with the Rev. Harold Nazworth officiating. A graveside service will be held on Friday at 3:30 pm at Ebenezer Cemetery, in Jasper.

Serving as pallbearers will be Scott Best, Mike Holt, Chris Perry, Steven Messer, Robert Lee and Brandon Tapp. Honorary pallbearer is David Garcia.

Condolences may be sent for the family at www.dormanfuneralhome.com.