Thursday is the official day of Thanksgiving, the day many people give thanks for all the blessings in their lives, big and small. Some choose to observe what is called 30 Days of Thanks. For the entire month of November, many on Facebook break down their blessings on a daily basis.

Here are just some of the thoughts of Orange Countians, current and former and one Trekker of note.

Sherri Skiles: “I’m so blessed that I get to spend this Thanksgiving with both of my kids and their spouses, my Mom and Dad, my stepdaughters, the grandkids and my daughter-in-

laws family; and don’t forget we even get to have our four legged family with us too!”

Nicole Gibbs: “I’m thankful for the many blessings we have received. These past few months have been some of the hardest we’ve ever faced, but God has taken care of us and carried us through.”

Scott Lawson: “Thankful for Grace…Mercy…the voice within; thankful for good music. It can take you anywhere!”

Janet LeLeux: Day 13: I am thankful for my brother. He doesn’t judge me, he laughs with me, he helps talk me through mistakes I’ve made so I learn, he appreciates that I am “freakishly strong,” and he always reassures me that when times are tough, he is there for me. He is an incredible man. Jason, you have always been one of my hero’s, and I know we don’t always get to talk much, but, I love you more than you will ever know… I am truly thankful for you being exactly… you. – Sis

Day 15: Music…. I am extremely thankful for music. It is a huge part of my life. Just because I don’t play anymore doesn’t mean I have forgotten it. It helped me get my education…it helps me through rough times… it helps me celebrate great times…. it will always be something I cherish.

Day 19: thankful for unexpected texts that just make any type of day 1000 X’s better!

Lou Burgin: “I am Thankful that I do not work in retail because then I would have to leave my house on ‘Black Friday.’”

Vickie Foreman: “Family, Friends, Fellowship and Food!”

Brenda Lund: “I am thankful for God, my family and my friends.”

Michael Walles: “My loving family, NOT being in Iraq anymore, a warm bed to sleep in every night, that I don’t have to walk out into a dust storm to go pee… That four years will be over soon.”

Donna Stagner: “I am so thankful my three nephews have grown up to be very fine young men. We are blessed. Happy Thanksgiving!”

Alayna Walles George: “My amazing, loving, awesome family! Without family, the world wouldn’t be worth living in!”

Michael LeDoux: “I’m thankful for the family I have around me.”

Gabby Snyder: “I am thankful for the continued encouragement, patience and love my husband and daughter have given me while I manage the best lil flea market in Texas-Orange Trade Days!”

Terri Havens Smith- “I am thankful for a wonderful son who is full of personality and lives his life to the fullest. I also have a wonderful daughter-in-law and two amazing grandchildren. And last but not least….I am grateful for my sanity.”

Jan Davis Manshack summed her thanks up in one work… “Heaven.”

Even though George Takei, who is most known for the character of Sulu on Star Trek, is not from Orange County, his post of thanks was well worth noting. “I have lived through five wars. I know that what we should give thanks most of all for is peace in our time. And we must always work, and hope, for peace for all humankind.”

May you have a peace filled Thanksgiving as you enjoy food and fellowship with friends and family in the land of the free. Don’t forget to include those fighting to keep our freedom in your blessings for a safe journey home, soon.

Pictured at top: Alayna George and Family.