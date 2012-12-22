KFDM news anchor Bill Leger, 48, was killed at about 1:00 am Saturday morning in a one car accident in Louisiana. According to reports from Louisiana State Police, Leger was traveling south on Louisiana 93, north of Scott when his vehicle failed to negotiate a curve. His vehicle ran off the road and overcorrected. , causing the vehicle to overturn and come to a rest in the northbound lane. Another vehicle was traveling north and struck Leger’s vehicle.

Leger was a reporter and anchor at KFDM News for about two decades. He reported on air and live from the field. He did a number of investigative reports as well and won numerous awards for his stories. He was also known for his Friday Restaurant Report Card stories.

Funeral services for Leger are pending.