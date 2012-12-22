KFDM news anchor Bill Leger, 48, was killed at about 1:00 am Saturday morning in a one car accident in Louisiana. According to reports from Louisiana State Police, Leger was traveling south on Louisiana 93, north of Scott when his vehicle failed to negotiate a curve. His vehicle ran off the road and overcorrected. , causing the vehicle to overturn and come to a rest in the northbound lane. Another vehicle was traveling north and struck Leger’s vehicle.

Leger was a reporter and anchor at KFDM News for about two decades. He reported on air and live from the field. He did a number of investigative reports as well and won numerous awards for his stories. He was also known for his Friday Restaurant Report Card stories.

Funeral services for Leger are pending.

About The Record Newspapers