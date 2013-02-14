Onezippe OJ Joseph Torres, 88, of Vidor died Tuesday, Feb. 12, at his residence. A native of Golden Meadow, LA, he was a longtime resident of Vidor. OJ was a Pharmacist and was a partner in T & T Pharmacy in Vidor. OJ Served his country in the US Army Air Corp during WWII. He was a graduate of the first pharmacy class at University of Houston and was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Vidor.

Funeral of a Christian mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am Saturday, Feb. 16, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, with burial to follow at Restlawn Memorial Park in Vidor. Visitation and a Christian Vigil will begin at 6:00 pm Friday, Feb. 15. at Memorial Funeral Home of Vidor.

OJ was preceded in death by his wife Martha Torres, son Christopher Torres and brother Alvin Torres, sisters Malvin Billodeaux, Vivian Corbett, and Laura Lafleur.

He is survived by his daughters Deborah Emfinger and her husband Charles, Karen Clark and her husband Al all of Vidor; grandchildren Joseph Mark Keith, Lee Albert Clark, Monica Lane Portie, Lucas, Simon and Timothy Torres; great grandchildren Dillon, Jake, Brenner and Carley Portie, Elijah and Josie Keith, Micah and Laila Torres.