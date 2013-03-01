Dwayne Young Buckley, 78, of Vidor, passed away in his home on Monday, Feb. 25. Dwayne, who lived most of his life in Beaumont, was born near the town of Milam in the Piney Woods of East Texas on Nov. 3, 1934.

He was married to his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Dolores Maonio Buckley for 58 wonderful years. He retired from the Texas Highway Department in Sept. of 1993, after 40 years of loyal service. After retirement he stayed busy with his multiple rental investments, working on his numerous old cars and keeping up the 150 year old home his family refers to as the farm, where he was born. Dwayne was a compassionate man who felt his purpose in life was to care for his family and friends.

He leaves behind his beloved wife, Dolores; daughter Vicki Buckley Bentley and her husband, Joe of Cedar Hill, TX; sons, Terry Buckley and his wife, Keri of Houston, and Mike Buckley of Beaumont; grandchildren Duane Buckley, Christi Bentley, Brittany Buckley and Bryce Bentley; brother Gerald Buckley and wife, Pat of Vidor; and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ivy Davidson Buckley and Grace Gilchriest Buckley of Beaumont, and baby daughter, DeJuana Colleen Buckley.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at Claybar Kelley-Watkins Funeral Home, 1155 N. 11th St., Beaumont, on Friday, March 1. Funeral services will begin at 10:00 AM on Saturday, March 2.