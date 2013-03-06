The Catholic Daughters of America Court of St. Cecilia #1396 announced winners of its 2013 State Education Contest at St. Mary Catholic School. Lesylee Gautreaux, Local Court of Education Chairperson, came to the school to present certificates to the winners. Each first place awarded will be sent to compete on the state level. The awards as presented are:

POETRY

Fourth and fifth grades: first place – Jenna McCorvy; second place – Slade Foreman; third place – Bryce Mcallister; sixth-eighth grades: first place – Elijah Vigil, second place – Laura McBride, third place – Timothy Tran; and adult: first place – JoAnn Sparacino, Language Arts Teacher.

ESSAY

Fourth and fifth grades: first place – Elizabeth Johns, second place – Adrian Willingham, third place – Carter Claybar; sixth-eighth grades: first place – Shelby Smith, second place – Max Dileo, third place tie – Lydia Covington and Christian Guillory.

ART

Fourth and fifth grades: first place – Audrey Johnson, second place – Jenna McCorvy, third place – Stephan Kusek; sixth-eighth grades: first place – Spencer Johns, second place – Olivia Fuselier, third place – Megan Do.

PHOTOGRAPHY

Sixth-eighth grades: first place – Olivia Fuselier and second place – Nate Gary.

Pictured are bottom row left to right – Stephen Kusek, Jenna McCorvy, Elizabeth Johns, Laura McBride and Slade Foreman. Second row – Olivia Fuselier, Lydia Covington, Adrian Willingham, Carter Claybar, Bryce McAllister, Megan Do, Shelby Smith and Audrey Johnson. Back row JoAnn Sparacino, Spencer Johns, Christian Guillory, Max DiLeo, Nate Gary, Eli Vigil and Timothy Tran.