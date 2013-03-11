Odessa Odette Gayle Smithey
Odessa Odette Gayle Smithey, 88, of Beaumont, died Saturday, March 9. She was born on Sept. 6, 1924, in Woodville, to Minnie Risinger Gardner and John Earl Gardner. She was a teacher at Vidor Independent School District for 25 years before retiring.
Survivors include her son, John Earl Smithey and his wife, Nancy, of Beaumont; daughter, Jane Hanson and her husband, Lindsey, of Beaumont; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Olan William Smithey; and brothers, Earl Gardner, Jr. and Donald Gardner.
A gathering of Mrs. Smithey’s family and friends will be from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Monday, March 11, at Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. Her funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 12, at Broussard’s, with interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, in Beaumont. Complete and updated information can be founded at www.broussards1889.com.