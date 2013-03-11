Odessa Odette Gayle Smithey, 88, of Beaumont, died Saturday, March 9. She was born on Sept. 6, 1924, in Woodville, to Minnie Risinger Gardner and John Earl Gardner. She was a teacher at Vidor Independent School District for 25 years before retiring.

Survivors include her son, John Earl Smithey and his wife, Nancy, of Beaumont; daughter, Jane Hanson and her husband, Lindsey, of Beaumont; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Olan William Smithey; and brothers, Earl Gardner, Jr. and Donald Gardner.

A gathering of Mrs. Smithey’s family and friends will be from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Monday, March 11, at Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. Her funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 12, at Broussard’s, with interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, in Beaumont. Complete and updated information can be founded at www.broussards1889.com.