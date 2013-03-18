Betty Johnson Boyd, 70, of Little Cypress, passed away Sunday, March 17, at her home after an illness. Born on July 11, 1942 in Leesville, La., to her parents, Eddie G. (Ford) Johnson and Fred M. Johnson, she had lived in Orange for 13 years, and had previously lived in Vinton.

She grew up in the Brownwood Addition in Orange, graduated from Little Cypress High School in 1960, and she worked as an insurance agent for American National Insurance Co. She was a caregiver to many friends and family and she was a member of Crossroads Baptist Church in Vinton.

Betty enjoyed cooking, crocheting and spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. Betty will be most remembered for her giving nature, her children have said that everyone she touched learned the meaning of love.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Melton Johnson and her sister, Diane Green.

Those who will most cherish her memory are her son, Tim Boyd and wife, Regina of Crockett; her daughters, Theresa Simpson and husband, John of Vidalia, La., and Becky Henry and husband, Shawn of Orange; sister-in-law, Gladys Rodriguez of Orange; brother-in-law, Mike Green of Orange; grandchildren, Chantry Simpson, Sarah Boyd, Jackie Boyd, Skylar Henry, Chloe Henry, Sophie Henry, Chelsea Freeman and Derek Low; five great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Services to remember Betty’s life will be at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, March 20, in the Chapel of Dorman Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be the Rev. Rob Tibbits, pastor of Crossroads Baptist Church in Vinton. Interment will follow services in the Dorman Cemetery in the McLewis community on Tulane Road.

A gathering of Betty’s family and friends will be from 5:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M Tuesday at the funeral home.

Honoring Betty as pallbearers are Tim Boyd, Chantry Simpson, Gary Johnson, Terry Green, Jeremy Green, Derek Low and James Weeks. Honorary pallbearers are Durwood Bennett, Roger Mayo, Bill Chambers and Jimmy Weeks.

For those who desire to make memorial donations, please make a donation to assist the family with final expenses.

Friends may sign the register book, and leave condolences for the family at http://www.dormanfuneralhome.com/.