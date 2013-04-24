Orange Police Beat
Officers from the Orange Police Department responded to the following calls between April 23, and the morning of April 24:
Identity theft, 201 8th St.
Assault/family violence, 201 8th St.
Possession of cocaine, 3rd and Schley
Traffic accident, W. Division and 9th St.
Assist other agency, 851 Dal Sasso
Simple assault, 201 8th St.
Miscellaneous incidents, 2222 Westway
Trespassing, 1912 Allie Payne
Public service, 2220 Gloria
Public intoxication, IH-10 and Hwy. 62
Follow-up investigation, 1912 Allie Payne
Assault/family violence, 2518 Thunderbird
Miscellaneous disturbance, 3819 Meeks
Traffic arrest, 2300 block 5th St.
Assist other agency, IH-10 E. at FM 1442