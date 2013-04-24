Officers from the Orange Police Department responded to the following calls between April 23, and the morning of April 24:

Identity theft, 201 8th St.

Assault/family violence, 201 8th St.

Possession of cocaine, 3rd and Schley

Traffic accident, W. Division and 9th St.

Assist other agency, 851 Dal Sasso

Simple assault, 201 8th St.

Miscellaneous incidents, 2222 Westway

Trespassing, 1912 Allie Payne

Public service, 2220 Gloria

Public intoxication, IH-10 and Hwy. 62

Follow-up investigation, 1912 Allie Payne

Assault/family violence, 2518 Thunderbird

Miscellaneous disturbance, 3819 Meeks

Traffic arrest, 2300 block 5th St.

Assist other agency, IH-10 E. at FM 1442