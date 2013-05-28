Orange Police Beat
The Orange Police Department responded to the following calls between May 24, 25, 26, 27, and the morning of May 28:
Assault/family violence, 2308 4th St.
DUI/alcohol, IH-10 E.
Traffic accident, 2400 N. Lutcher
Traffic accident, FM 105 and FM 408
Theft, 2245 Hwy. 62
Theft, 2924 Byley
Miscellaneous disturbance, 1410 S. Hart
Assault/family violence, 1419 4th St.
Shoplifting, 1301 16th St.
Assault/family violence, 1040 Hwy. 87 S.
Traffic accident, 16th St. and Northway
Warrant service, 16th St./Best Pawn
Warrant service, 1301 16th St.
Abandoned vehicle, IH-10 W. at MLK
Warrant service, 1500 block 1st St.
Traffic accident, 3201 N. 16th St.
Mental subject, 608 Strickland
Warrant service, 519 Lutcher
Damaged property, Bob Hall
Traffic accident, 16th and Park
Larceny from vehicle, 50 Cove
Warrant service, Allie Payne and White Oak
Warrant service, 205 Border
Burglary, 1508 Sabine
Miscellaneous incidents, N. Lutcher near Bob Hall
Assist public, 111 Pine
Warrant service, 1600 16th St.
Damaged property, 1110 N. 16th St.
Public intoxication, W. Cherry and 16th St.
Burglary, 2900 Sunset Dr.
Traffic accident, 2nd and Turret
Warrant service, 509 Burton
Assault, 111 Pine
Warrant service, 2nd and Orange St.
Recovery of stolen property, 14th and W. Park
Suspicious person, 5 Circle S
Assault/family violence, 1511 Inwood
Assault/family violence, 3819 Meeks