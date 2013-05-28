The Orange Police Department responded to the following calls between May 24, 25, 26, 27, and the morning of May 28:

Assault/family violence, 2308 4th St.

DUI/alcohol, IH-10 E.

Traffic accident, 2400 N. Lutcher

Traffic accident, FM 105 and FM 408

Theft, 2245 Hwy. 62

Theft, 2924 Byley

Miscellaneous disturbance, 1410 S. Hart

Assault/family violence, 1419 4th St.

Shoplifting, 1301 16th St.

Assault/family violence, 1040 Hwy. 87 S.

Traffic accident, 16th St. and Northway

Warrant service, 16th St./Best Pawn

Warrant service, 1301 16th St.

Abandoned vehicle, IH-10 W. at MLK

Warrant service, 1500 block 1st St.

Traffic accident, 3201 N. 16th St.

Mental subject, 608 Strickland

Warrant service, 519 Lutcher

Damaged property, Bob Hall

Traffic accident, 16th and Park

Larceny from vehicle, 50 Cove

Warrant service, Allie Payne and White Oak

Warrant service, 205 Border

Burglary, 1508 Sabine

Miscellaneous incidents, N. Lutcher near Bob Hall

Assist public, 111 Pine

Warrant service, 1600 16th St.

Damaged property, 1110 N. 16th St.

Public intoxication, W. Cherry and 16th St.

Burglary, 2900 Sunset Dr.

Traffic accident, 2nd and Turret

Warrant service, 509 Burton

Assault, 111 Pine

Warrant service, 2nd and Orange St.

Recovery of stolen property, 14th and W. Park

Suspicious person, 5 Circle S

Assault/family violence, 1511 Inwood

Assault/family violence, 3819 Meeks