The 11-year-old Bridge City Little League team swept through the Section 2 Tournament undefeated to claim the title for the second year in a row. They defeated Jasper in the championship game at North Shore on Friday night with a score of 14-7. The team now advances to the Texas East Little League State Tournament in Tyler on July 20-24 as the Section 2 team. The team is coached by Todd Yadon, Robert Hamm, & Michael Evans.

Team as pictured: (top row) Kadeon Evans, Ryan Ellis, Landen Tomlinson, Cameron Yadon, Jackson Tims, Kent Michael, Luke Mulholland, Logan Hamm and Colby Collins; (bottom row) Rylan Ply, Tanner Wilson and Jordan Alexander.