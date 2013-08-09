Piney Williams Laughlin, 93, of Deweyville, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont. Born on Feb. 9, 1920 in Devil’s Pocket, to her parents, the late, Byrd Williams and the late Elizar Gertrude (Bean) Williams, she was a lifelong resident of Southern Newton County.

She worked as a seamstress, making items for many people, and she was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church in Deweyville. Piney will be remembered by her family for her happy go lucky nature, her ability and love of quilting, her competitive spirit when playing dominoes, and her many dishes of cooking. Her family will most fondly remember her peach pie, her pot roast, chicken and her dewberry pie.

Piney is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leroy Laughlin; son, Edwin Laughlin, and her brothers and sisters.

Those who will most cherish her memory are her daughters, Glenda Jones of Alvin, Irene Torbett of Sour Lake and Jeanette Thompson and husband, Dan of Beaumont; son, Charles Laughlin and wife, Karen of Deweyville; grandchildren, Joey Jones, Johnette Jones, Gretchen Jones, Tammy Gardiner, Dana Evans, Melissa Andros, Morgan Hawley, Michele Moss, Charlie Laughlin and Eddie Laughlin; 13 great grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Services to honor her life will be at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, Aug. 10, at the First Baptist Church in Deweyville, with the Rev. Damon Bickham, officiating. Rite of Committal and Interment will follow services at the Sudduth Bluff Cemetery in Nichols Creek. A gathering of family and friends will be from 6:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. Friday at the church.

Honoring Piney as pallbearers are Austin Laughlin, Chris Gardiner, Brandon Gardiner, Connie White, Raymond Gillespie, Buddy Williams and Blake Laughlin.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Piney to the First Baptist Church of Deweyville, Post Office Box 79, Deweyville, Texas 77614-0079 and / or The Beaumont Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, 700 North Street, Suite M, Beaumont, Texas 77701, 409-833-1613 or www.alz.org .

Family and friend may sign the register and leave condolences at www.dorman funeralhome.com.