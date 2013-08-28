NO GOOD OPTION ON SYRIA

The United States finds itself at the crossroads in Syria. The Obama Administration seems all but certain to retaliate over the use of chemical weapons. The gut wrenching images of the dead, including the young, have rocketed around the globe. Calibrating the right response without drawing the U.S. into Syria’s civil war requires precision, both militarily and politically. The American people are weary of war. Iraq and Afghanistan are hard learned, expensive lessons. However, ignoring the use of chemical weapons killing hundreds, including sleeping women and children, would invite worse. It would hurt U.S. creditability and years of international effort to prevent use of chemicals would be undercut. The Obama Administration has been cautious, wary of war, weighing options, gathering alliances and not just rushing into a war that could see us bogged down for ten years. When the attack comes it must be forceful, quick and not an attempt to dictate the outcome of another civil war. I feel for the President like I would any president that has to commit his country, resources and young to yet another war. It’s a no win proposition. The American people are strongly opposed to military intervention of any type. Meanwhile, Sen. McCain, Sen. Graham and the hawks have long been urging the invasion. Regardless of his choice, the talking heads will blame President Obama. A missile attack appears the more likely and smartest option. Syrian President Bashar Assad must be stopped from using Hitler-style execution of the citizens of Syria or else Iran and others will run over their people and the world be damned. Retaliation can’t be avoided with unknown consequences. Regardless of the route taken, we must be prepared to stand with our President and our military.*****I’ve got to move on. It would do me proud if you came along. I promise it won’t do you no harm.

OUR CONDOLENCES

We were saddened to learn of the death of Mildred “Millie” Lemoine, 83, who passed away Sunday morning at 1:30 a.m. Service will be held Wednesday, 10 a.m. at St. Henry Catholic Church. Millie was born in Louisiana but was raised in Orange, in the Cove. At age 17 she was one of the early telephone operators in Orange. She and Louis had been married 55 years and had five children, Jody, Jada, Jana, Jude, June and many offspring. Mildred was the big sister of Judge Janice Menard and one of her strongest supporters. Everyone who knew Millie had to love her. She was quite a character who never met a stranger. She loved her God, church and family and she made everyone she met feel like she loved them too. Our condolences to the family and friends. It was my pleasure to have known this wonderful person. May she rest in peace. Please see obituary.

REPLY TO EDITIOR’S NOTE IN RECORD

Over the years we often hear from youngsters when we mention wondering what has happened to them. This week we are running a letter from Sam Adams so all of his friends and school mates will know what he’s been up to.

Dear Editor,

I called my grandmother yesterday to let her know I am in town visiting for a few days, and she promptly read me an excerpt from the Creaux’s Nest Turning Back the Hands of Time section from 2007 about me graduating from Texas A&M and about to go off to Rwanda for three months. (My mom still has on her refrigerator the article about me that ran in that week’s paper six years ago.)

I thought since you made a note wondering “what became” of me, I thought I’d give you the short version:

I planned on spending three months in Rwanda, but it turned into a whole year, and was absolutely one of the most formative experiences of my life. Between then and now, I have lived in Beaumont, Rapid City, SD, and Toronto, Ontario. I have worked for the government employment office, on an organic vegetable farm, and on an Indian Reservation, among other things. And I am now in my third year of graduate school in Toronto, studying at a seminary to be an Episcopal priest (something my grandmother is very proud of). Once I graduate this May there is no telling where I may go next, but wherever it is, I am hopeful that I will be able to settle down for a few years and put down some roots (which my dad will be pleased to see).

I am eager to be settled, but I am very thankful for the experiences I’ve had over the past six years. It has been in living in places like Rwanda and Toronto–places in many ways vastly different than Southeast Texas–that I have developed a much deeper appreciation for my upbringing in Bridge City (in my experience, one is never a more avid Texan or Aggie than when sojourning in a foreign land). I am glad to have left and experienced all that I have, but I am always glad to come back. Being away has only deepened my pride in being from this little corner of Texas. I am deeply grateful for this whole community that had a hand in raising me, from Little League coaches, to teachers, to youth ministers and pastors, to my and all my friends’ parents. I don’t think I realized until leaving that it actually was a village that raised this child.

Being the best friend of Neighbor Cox’s grandson (Kevin Duplechin), I’ve always felt a small connection to the Creaux’s Nest. I appreciate the work you do in preserving the familiarity and collegiality of this place. If you get a chance, please pass on my deepest thanks to this community that helped raise me.

Sincerely,

Sam Adams

TURNING BACK THE HANDS OF TIME

14 Years Ago-1999

West Orange police investigate murder-suicide of father and son. Twenty-two year old Jason Miller shot and killed his father, 43-year-old Kenneth Ross Miller, then turned the gun on himself. According to Asst. Police Chief Jesse Romero, Kenneth’s wife came home from work and found the bodies of her husband and stepson. Patrolman Craig Domment responded to the call at 2 p.m. The son had recently moved in with his father. *****The Globetrotting Grandmas, Dot Eshbach, 77, and Margaret Saint, 78, just returned from a month of touring Europe and Asia. (Editor’s note: Those two wondering women are gone now. They didn’t let any grass grow under their feet after their spouses died. What a joy they were to everyone who knew and loved them. They traveled the country in a big RV bus. What a sight those two old gals were pulling out in that luxury bus saying, “You’ll see us when we get back.”)*****Ellis “Shorty” Landry passed away last week. *****Bridge City Mayor John Dubose gets national recognition. The National Center of Small Communities awarded Dubose for outstanding leadership. Out of the $5,000 award money, Dubose will donate $2,500 to the Chamber, $2,000 will go towards building a pavilion at Bridge City Park and $500 will be donated to the Helen Phillips Memorial Scholarship fund.*****Pinehurst Mayor Pete Runnels announced a big Senior Citizen’s Labor Day Picnic which he hopes to make an annual senior citizen gathering. There will be plenty of food, watermelon, etc. served. (Editor’s note: Judge Runnels is again mayor at Pinehurst and the Labor Day Picnic is still going strong and will be held this Labor Day.)*****Louisiana Governor Jimmie Davis reaches 100-years-old Sept. 3. In the 1940’s he recorded “You Are My Sunshine.” and later, “Come Home Jimmie, It’s Supper Time.” He also starred in movies. (Editor’s note: Jimmie died a few years ago, I believe he was 103.)*****The new Bridge City football coach is James Conway and former B.C. High star Jeff Mathews is the new head coach at Vidor. High school football to start soon. A few names in the spotlight will be, at Bridge City, Curt Lucia and Steve Curl; LC-M, Michael White and Michael Rowe; WO-S, Jartis Soleman, Jamal Warnell and Gayron Allen and at Orangefield, Charles Chester and Jay Bruce. Randy Theriot is head coach.

39 Years Ago-1974

Bob Montagne and Sue Pate are the political powers in Orange County. Bob has a strong roots organization in the county. Sue has far-reaching arms into Austin and state politics. *****Doug Harrington claims he can run a mile and a half in under 13 minutes. Most folks are wondering if that’s with someone shooting at him. *****Ed Bacon ends up in a hospital after a feast at Harper’s Party Shack. More than 100 pints of mountain oysters were prepared–all Peveto and Zummo Packing could provide–plus a grass sack full of frog legs and a lot of beverages. Ed partook of more than his share of it all. Millie Harper just couldn’t chew the oysters. Doctors said Ed’s blood pressure going through the roof didn’t have anything to do with the choice of food. *****Jack Nance was brought to the hospital after fainting at an East Texas restaurant. When asked if it was the heat, Jack replies, “No, it was the check.”*****Judge Sid Caillavet was operated on in Beaumont. He’s doing better–he was overheard raising hell with Ms. Dennis because she wasn’t home cutting fire wood for the coming winter. She promised him she would have a cord cut by the time he gets home.*****Faye Linscomb and daughter Kathy were in Arlington last week to watch Bridge City football players Jimmy Lacombe, her son, and Mark Dunn play in an intrasquad game at UT-Arlington. She said the two athletes did quite well.*****Dewey “Teddy Bear” Cox challenges Harrington to a mile race next month.*****Mr. and Mrs. Roger Easterling , newlyweds, win $120 in groceries from Howard’s in BC in KOGT’s Dial-a-Door contest.*****Marine Sgt. Milton W. Cormier and wife, Cheryl, are home on a 30-day leave. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. M. Cormier. *****Pretty Linda Brown has a birthday; she passes her mid-20’s. *****Gem Appliance is leaving Orange. After this week, manager Scotty Smith will move to the Port Arthur store. *****Bridge City State Bank donates 200 oak trees to the city. Bank officials and Boy Scouts plant the trees on school district grounds and at local churches. (Editor’s note: Now we know all those oaks are 39 years old.)

BIRTHDAYS THIS WEEK

A FEW HAPPENINGS

All area senior citizens are invited to attend the Pinehurst Labor Day Picnic. Food, prepared by Robert’s Restaurant, live music, many prizes and great fellowship. That’s Monday, Sept. 2. At 11:30 a.m. Y’all come. See you there.***** Sept. 2 is also the third anniversaryJudge Derry Dunn recently returned from his trip to the northwest where he witnessed the smoke from the wildfires in Utah. In Oregon and Washington states he was due to go kayaking with his sons but his school teacher wife Jane pleaded with him not to attempt that. The Judge abided but says he spent a great week with his doctor sons.*****Sept. 12 is the Bridge City chamber roast of civic leader, businessman Ross Smith. What a great guy. It will be hard to find anything negative to roast him with. The event starts at 6 p.m. at the Bridge City Community Center. Come out an honor a good man for a good cause.*****Even though she is retired Susan Kazmar, longtime school teacher, is back in the classroom. She is putting in some time as a ninth-grade Algebra teacher at Orangefield. She’s one of the many teachers we’ve known that are never far removed from the classroom. They love what they do and cherish their years of teaching.*****This week flight schedules were cut back at Jack Brooks Regional Airport. The airline will drop from four flights to three on Tuesday and Wednesday and from three flights to two on Saturday. The 6:35 a.m. flights have been dropped on Tuesday and Wednesday and the 10:10 a.m. flight is dropped on Saturday. American Eagle will use smaller planes. Instead of a 50 passenger plane they will use a 44 passenger plane. The changes are being made to save cost. Each month the airline is showing improvement, however they are not yet in the black.*****M.D. Anderson Hospital Cancer Center published a study Monday stating that a screening tool for ovarian cancer, the fourth leading cancer killer among U.S. women, is yielding hope. The study shows a simple blood test followed by an ultrasound, picks up the disease in healthy women in curable stages. Catching it early through a screening tool is very promising. Confirmed early data from an ongoing study of 200,000 women in the United Kingdom is expected to determine the screening tool’s value as early as 2015.*****A few special folks celebrating their special day this week. On Aug. 28, the twins Blayke and Blayne Richey celebrate as does our buddy Butch Thurman, who was Ms. Thelma’s little boy. He got lucky and married Jackie Crawford a bunch of years ago.***Barbara “Barbie” Childress, a friend we loved and lost track of, celebrates and we wish her a good one.***On this day Leann Rimes, who has been around a long time finally reaches 31.***Aug. 29 is a special day for a special friend Glenda Dyer and also celebrating on that day is Inez Hearn’s little princess, Lyle’s better half and former school teacher, Janice Overman.***On Aug. 30, Billie Brown will be 95. She’s Earline Gipson’s mom. Both are longtime Bridge City folks who now make their home in Georgetown, where Billie still gives orders. Ninety-five is not a record but it’s a darn good average. Happiest of days. ***Our friend Mike Cedars is a year older also on this day. ***Aug. 30 also would have been Vivian and Fain Holbrooks wedding anniversary. Fain left us a few years ago but we would like to hear from Ms. Vivian. ***On Aug. 31 a good guy, the most vocal in the crowd, former Bridge City resident Dan Barker celebrates 81 years. It seems like just last month he had a birthday party. ***Also on this day Mary Behnke, Buddy Cox, Chris Coleman and Jay Odom celebrate. ***Aug. 31 is a big day for a pair of twins; it’s their 44th wedding anniversary. Rosalie is married to Judge Pat Clark while sister Mary Ann claims John Scofield as her longtime husband. Congrats and best wishes for a long, healthy life. ***Sept. 1 is the anniversary of Karen and Tony Fuselier. ***Sept. 2, Coach Cody Knight, one of Chris and the late Anna Lee Knight’s sons, celebrates. Like the rest he’s a great guy. ***Also celebrating is Ernest Procella, Payton Choate and Shannah Heard. ***This also would have been the birthday of Todd Edgerly who left us way too young. ***Sept. 2 is the date Parker “P.T.” Thompson died in 2009 and Roy’s mom, Marie, in 2004.***On Sept. 3, former Mayor T.W. Permenter, married to pretty Lyndia, turns 76.***Record reporter Debby Schamber, who has a special interest in Bridge City football this year, celebrates another birthday. Joining her is Rachel Briggs and Ryan Fisette, Tammy Stevens and Barbara Daigle. ***A special note: next Wednesday, Sept. 4, Judge Claude and Pauline Wimberly celebrate their 59th wedding anniversary. Best wishes for many more happy years. Please see complete birthday list.*****We stand corrected after stating that Rocky Colvin and Kevin Smith were the only local boys to play for the Dallas Cowboys. Tom Barrientos and Quincy Procell reminded us that LC-M’s Joe Bob Isbell was the first to play for the Cowboys in 1962. He then spent three years with Cleveland. Also I was reminded that the first televised night game was the 1965 Thanksgiving Day game in the Cotton Bowl.

A VISIT WITH THE SENATOR

We had a nice visit with State Senator Robert Nichols who stopped by Tuesday morning. He’s the only good thing we got out of redistricting. I wish his district was our congressional district, tied to East Texas rather than the Houston area. We have an absentee congressman, a Tea Partier, who at his swearing in ceremony called for the impeachment of the president. He’s in no position to help anyone. We probably will see him some as the elections approach.

CAJUN STORY OF THE WEEK

Tee-Neg Dartez went fishing on Bayou Tech him, wit senior citizen Clovees Arceneaux.

While sitting dere Tee-Neg axe, “Mister Arceneaux, how old you are hanh?”

Clovees say, “I don’t rightly know me, it changes every year. I was born during da depression me, so I know I’m getting old.”

Tee-Neg say, “Mister Arceneaux, don’t worry bout old age you, because it don’t las dat long.”

C’EST TOUT

The state of New York charges Donald Trump with fraud and seeks $40 million from Trump University, which is not a licensed university. The attorney general calls it a scam. Trump is squealing like a stuck hog. It couldn’t happen to a nicer guy who can dish it but makes wild accusations when caught with his hand in the cookie jar.*****Today, Wednesday, Aug. 28, marks the exact date 50 years ago that Dr. Martin Luther King made his famous, historical “I have a Dream” speech. When you view that day as a citizen that remembers the times and the high hill that was climbed, it is really ironic, almost unbelievable, that 50 years later the President of the United States is a Black man speaking about the event that led to his election, unlikely before “I have a Dream.” Now we face a future where voter ID laws threaten to disenfranchise and suppress the vote for the interest of one party. The fact is they see what is coming down the pike. They can’t stop it. They can only hope to slow it down. The country is getting more diversified, the day of the old White man ruling the land is coming to an end. At best, suppression, if it works, will last only a term or two. It very well could backfire and stir the masses. We are all like children, tell us we can’t do something and we often revolt.*****The Wednesday Lunch Bunch will dine at Robert’s Restaurant this Wednesday and back to Novrozsky’s next week. Good fellowship and great food. Everyone is welcome.*****Thanks for your time, mine is up. Have a safe Labor Day weekend. Check us out daily on our website TheRecordLive.com. Take care and God bless.