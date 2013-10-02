The investiture of Kenneth R. Evans as the fifteenth President of Lamar University, will take place Thursday, Nov. 7 at 3:00 p.m. in the Montagne Center.

Join Texas State University System Chancellor Bryan McCall, members of the TSUS Board of Regents, state and local dignitaries, LU faculty, staff, alumni, students and the greater Southeast Texas community in celebration of the official transfer of leadership. The event is open to the public, and a reception to meet the new president will be held after the program.

For more information, visit lamar.edu/investiture or call 880-8419. Funding for the event generously provided by Gay and Bill Scott.