Eleven Little Cypress Junior High students earned seats in the Texas Music Educators Association 2013 All-Region Band. Two of those, Tommy Holland and Christian Adams, also made the All-Region Orchestra.

Students pictured are, from back row left, Kooper Abernathy (First Chair), Austin Girouard, Hunter Fuselier, Akhil Tejani, Christian Adams, and Devyn Drake (First Chair). On the front row, from left to right, are Tyler Miller, Heidi Shaffer, Alex Dukes, Hannah Doherty, and Tommy Holland (First Chair).