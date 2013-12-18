Dana Leigh Dauterive van der Stucken, 44, of Orange, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont.

Services will be at 12:00 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Old First Orange Baptist Church with Brother Keith Meyer officiating. A private burial will follow. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Friday, at the church.

Born in Orange on August 11, 1969, Dana was the daughter of Keith Dauterive and Cherry (Reese) Dauterive. She grew up as a member of Old First Orange Baptist Church. Dana loved to shop and had extravagant taste. She loved her dog “Puppy”, anything the color purple, crosses and rock music.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Richard Reese “Papa” and Marie Reese “Granny”; and paternal grandfather, Junior Johnson “Granddaddy”.

Dana is survived by her husband, Karl van der Stucken of Orange; parents, Keith “Gran” and Cherry “Meece” Dauterive of Bridge City; daughter, Lexie Leigh Kennedy of Bridge City; son, Chase Dauterive of Bridge City; canine-daughter, Puppy van der Stucken; grandmothers, Jewel Johnson “Granny Jewel” and Eva Gay Kinard “Maw Maw Eva Gay”.

She is also survived by her big sister, René Moak of Fred; brother-in-law, Rick van der Stucken; sister-in-law, Lynn van der Stucken; and special niece and nephew, Reagan and Shanon Stanfield.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Southeast Texas, P.O. Box 1629, Beaumont, Texas 77704, in honor of Dana’s love of animals.