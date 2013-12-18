Georgia Gunter Jackson, 89, of Orange, died Wednesday, Dec. 18, at The Meadows in Orange.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 Friday, Dec. 20, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be the Rev. Ed Rawls of Silver Oaks Baptist Church, and the Rev. Keith Royal of Winfree Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Orange Forest Lawn Cemetery in West Orange.

Visitation will be held prior to the service from 12:00-2:00 p.m. on Friday, at the funeral home.

Born in Orange, on March 27, 1924, Georgia was the daughter of George and Maude Aline (Allman) Gunter. She enjoyed drawing and art, writing stories and poems to her grandchildren. She was involved with her church, and she loved her family and being involved with their lives.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alfred Neal Jackson; sons, Alfred Neal Jackson II and Charles Gowens; two sisters, and five brothers.

Georgia is survived by her son, George Gowens of Tunica, MS; and daughters, Dana (Gowens) Speed of Orange, Maude Ann (Gowens) Evans and husband Peter of Baton Rouge, LA, LaNeal Pinkston and husband Glen of Henderson, KY, Donna Roberts and husband Roy of Orange, Elaine Hobbs of Humble, and Genny Conroy and husband Chuck of Orange.

She is also survived by her 21 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren; eight great-great grandchildren; sister, Normandine Vann; brothers, Jim Gunter and Harold Gunter; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Serving as Pallbearers will be grandsons, Sam Hays, David Hays, Justin Evans, Jerry Hammers, Russell Roberts, Martin Roberts, Alfred Neal Jackson III (Trey), Rickey Pinkston, Kirk Hobbs, and Kreg Hobbs.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Silver Oaks Baptist Church, 16460 FM 1442, Orange, TX 77632.