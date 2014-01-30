Officers from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls between Jan. 22 and Jan. 28:

Jan. 22:

Theft, 5040 FM 1006, Orange

Animal bite, 20040 W. FM 1130, Orange

Attempt to locate/missing person, Bailey’s Rd., Bridge City

Threats, 3479 Old Cattle Crossing Rd., Orange

Theft, 3099 Dempsey Dr., Orange

Theft/debit card abuse, Hwy. 87 and Hwy. 62/Chevron Svc. Station, Orange

Burglary of habitation, 1765 Fox Rd., Vidor

Unauthorized use of motor vehicle/disturbance/public intoxication, 815 Cherokee Trail, Orange

Jan. 23:

Disturbance, 222 Gumhill St., Bridge City

Theft, 3849 Lane of the Oaks, Orange

Recovery of vehicle, 6747 McGill Rd.

Intoxicated pedestrian, 205 Border St., Orange

Jan. 24:

Student in possession of marijuana, 7327 Hwy. 87/Little Cypress Mauriceville High School, Orange

Intoxicated pedestrian, 12181 Hwy. 62 N./La Estrella Restaurant, Orange

Theft, 9520 Twin Lakes Dr., Orange.

Jan. 25:

Credit card abuse, 116 Briarcliff Dr., Vidor

Assault, 2975 Main St., Vidor

Suspicious circumstances, 616 Sweet Gum St., Orange

Jan. 26:

Sexual assault, 5300 block Fairview., Orange (Medical Cntr. Of Southeast Texas, Port Arthur)

Assist other agency, 4292 McClelland, Orange

Disturbance, 4061 Ella Ln., Vidor

Welfare check (child), 10658 Hwy. 12, Orange

Assault, 820 Cherokee St., Vidor

Jan. 27:

Theft, 205 Border St., Orange

Traffic arrest, 200 S. Hwy. 87, Orange

Disturbance, 1480 Freeway Blvd./Gateway Travel Plaza, Vidor

Disturbance, 4382 McFarland Cr., Orange