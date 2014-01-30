OCSO Weekly Reports
Officers from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls between Jan. 22 and Jan. 28:
Jan. 22:
Theft, 5040 FM 1006, Orange
Animal bite, 20040 W. FM 1130, Orange
Attempt to locate/missing person, Bailey’s Rd., Bridge City
Threats, 3479 Old Cattle Crossing Rd., Orange
Theft, 3099 Dempsey Dr., Orange
Theft/debit card abuse, Hwy. 87 and Hwy. 62/Chevron Svc. Station, Orange
Burglary of habitation, 1765 Fox Rd., Vidor
Unauthorized use of motor vehicle/disturbance/public intoxication, 815 Cherokee Trail, Orange
Jan. 23:
Disturbance, 222 Gumhill St., Bridge City
Theft, 3849 Lane of the Oaks, Orange
Recovery of vehicle, 6747 McGill Rd.
Intoxicated pedestrian, 205 Border St., Orange
Jan. 24:
Student in possession of marijuana, 7327 Hwy. 87/Little Cypress Mauriceville High School, Orange
Intoxicated pedestrian, 12181 Hwy. 62 N./La Estrella Restaurant, Orange
Theft, 9520 Twin Lakes Dr., Orange.
Jan. 25:
Credit card abuse, 116 Briarcliff Dr., Vidor
Assault, 2975 Main St., Vidor
Suspicious circumstances, 616 Sweet Gum St., Orange
Jan. 26:
Sexual assault, 5300 block Fairview., Orange (Medical Cntr. Of Southeast Texas, Port Arthur)
Assist other agency, 4292 McClelland, Orange
Disturbance, 4061 Ella Ln., Vidor
Welfare check (child), 10658 Hwy. 12, Orange
Assault, 820 Cherokee St., Vidor
Jan. 27:
Theft, 205 Border St., Orange
Traffic arrest, 200 S. Hwy. 87, Orange
Disturbance, 1480 Freeway Blvd./Gateway Travel Plaza, Vidor
Disturbance, 4382 McFarland Cr., Orange