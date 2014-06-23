Bert W. Daniels, 83, of Orange, passed from this life on Thursday, June 19, at his residence.

Born on Oct. 4, 1930 in Dewar, Ok., to Charles Daniels and Mary (Connors) Daniels, he lived in Orange since 1978, and was a member of the First Christian Church in Orange. He worked as an X-ray technician in the pipeline industry and he was a veteran of the United States Navy. Bert enjoyed going camping, fishing, telling stories and spending time with his family.

Bert is preceded in death by his parents; twin brothers, Buddy and Bobby Daniels; stepson, Curtis Randall Vickers, and numerous aunts and uncles.

Those who will most cherish his memory are his wife of 33 years, Rose Daniels; daughters, Troye Moxley and husband, Robert, and Melissa Fowler and husband, Shorty; sons, Todd Vickers and wife, Charlotte, and Loran Vickers and friend, Cecile, all of Orange; his brother, Berlie Daniels and wife, Margaret of Hurst; three granddaughters, three grandsons, and three great grandsons. Bert is also survived by numerous members of his extended family.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Dorman Funeral Home in Orange. In keeping with Bert’s wishes, there will be no services held. Condolences may be extended to the family at www.dormanfuneralhome.com.