Pinehurst Doctor’s Office raid by PD and DEA
As a result of an ongoing investigation by the Pinehurst Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), a search warrant was executed at the office of Dr. Philip Cantu located at 220 Strickland Drive in Pinehurst. Pinehurst Police Chief Fred R. Hanauer III reported that at 9:30 a.m. today, Pinehurst officers and DEA agents, assisted by the Precinct 2 Constable’s office, Bridge City and Orange Police, Orange County Sheriff’s Office and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office executed the search warrant. Although the office was not open for business and the front door was locked, Dr. Cantu’s staff was present in the office and cooperated fully with police efforts. DEA agents seized several boxes of evidence during the operation and interviewed the employees. Police officers identified and interviewed several patients in the parking lot who did not seem to be deterred by the presence of police as they arrived in a steady stream to see the doctor. Incidentally, Dr. Cantu is currently incarcerated in the Orange County Jail on an unrelated felony assault arrest that occurred in a neighboring jurisdiction on Wednesday, July 23. A bond of $10,000 has been placed by Judge David Peck.
According to Chief Hanauer, his department began receiving complaints more than three years ago from citizens, ex-employees as well as area pharmacies as to the medical practices of Dr. Cantu. A joint investigation with Pinehurst Police and the DEA was initiated which revealed an unusually large amount of patients being seen by Dr. Cantu from this area as well as the state of Louisiana. Chief Hanauer stated, “Prescription drug abuse is a major problem and we take it very seriously. We will do our part to protect our citizens from this type of practice as well as the residual crimes that always seem to be present such as possession of non prescription drugs, property crimes, crimes against persons and more recently, reports of loitering and prostitution in the parking lot of the doctor’s office. It is not known at this time what, if any, charges will be filed as a result of the seizures. Records will be analyzed by experts to determine if violations have occurred.
Anyone with information about this operation or any other crimes within the City of Pinehurst are encourage to report them to the Pinehurst Police Department at 409-886-2221 or in person at 2493 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
RENEGADE LAW ENFORCEMENT ON A MISGUIDED AND ILL FATED CRUSADE.
Who are these people that set themselves up like some Micro God demanding absolute blind obedience and offering total subjugation, deciding what is good for everyone. I object. The D.E.A.and many other State law enforcement are groups of evil authoritarian sociopaths., Completely out of control and way over the top.It is time for this group’s evil grip to be released from every free thinking person on this planet. At the very least, America’s asinine drug policy’s should be held in check at the U.S. border. The world is fed up with these equally asinine drug laws and especially the enforcement methods used to criminalize and subjugate everyone.This evil group of authoritarian sociopaths are not content with enforcing law they making manufacturing their own, I object. Please help to resist these evil people who have used law and order to seize power and make a mockery of our justice system..No longer content with enforcing laws, they have crossed the line and begun making their own, and expect other government departments to manufacture their own. It is time for the reign of these evil authoritarian sociopaths to end., also the commandeering and misappropriation of state a Federal grants, as well as commandeering billions more, used mostly to target pot smokers, the homeless and store hundreds of thousands(mostly harmless) more in jail or prison.These evil sociopath villains are taking the bread crumbs from the needy to fund their power base.If they go away the drug problem will also go away. PLEASE HELP RESIST THEM. These groups are robbing billions from the American people.These greedy authoritarian sociopaths are evil and must be stopped.