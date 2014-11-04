In loving memory of our father, Earl Ray Church, 85, of Bridge City, who was called home to be with the Lord on Nov. 1.

He was born on March 31, 1929, in Port Arthur, and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School. He retired from Gulf Oil Refinery with over 38 years of service.

He was a Boy Scout Leader for First Baptist Church of Bridge City, a member of the Army National Guard. He held many offices including President and Deputy District Governor Region II of Bridge City Lions Club. Mr. Church was a Mason for 64 years, achieving the 33rd degree and was awarded The Golden Trowel Award. He presided over 74 Masonic graveside funerals, holding the record for the state of Texas.

He loved painting, carpentry, fishing, and helping others. He was a sharp dresser and member of the first Baptist Church Deweyville. Poppa Church, as he was lovingly known to his family and friends, helped build many buildings throughout Bridge City.

He was preceded in death by his parents Albert and Helen Church; brothers Charles and Gene Church, and grandson Danean Denison.

He is survived by his five children: Cyndy Church Denison of Orange, Arlene Church of Houston, Mike Church of Oregon, Randall Church and wife Judith of Bridge City and Susan Church Lavergne of Orangefield; grandchildren, Bryan Denison and wife Amy of Lumberton, Sarah Church Gutierrez and husband Richard of The Woodlands, Christine, Christopher and Jon Church of Bridge City and Nic and Natalie Lavergne of Orangefield; great-grandchildren, Tres, Brenna and Grayson Gutierrez, Blake, Brooke and Micah Denison, Kaylianne Church and Grayland Lavergne (coming soon); his special friend of 12 years, Annie Mae Posey, and his special baby “Snowball”.

Services will be held Thursday, Nov. 6, at First Baptist Church, Deweyville. Visitation will be from 12:00-2:00 PM, with the funeral service following at 2:00 PM. Flowers may be sent to First Baptist Church Deweyville. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Earl’s name to the Lion’s Club Eye Bank.