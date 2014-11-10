Edward Vassar, 84, of Vinton, passed away on Nov. 7, at West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, Nov. 10, with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m., at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be the Rev. Gerald Rodrigue. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.

Born in Vinton, on July 16, 1930, he was the son of Pierre and Lilly (Lebouef) Vassar. Edward worked for Orange County as a surveyor for 31 years. He enjoyed being at home and spending time with his family and loved ones. He was a wonderful husband, father, and friend and will be missed by all.

He was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Frank Hantz.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Joan Vassar; two daughters, Delores Ann Bertrand and husband Cho, of Orangefield, and Patricia Ann Hantz of Vinton; five grand-children and eight great-grandchildren.