One of my favorite things is coconut “anything.” I realize there is some that do not like coconut but if you do this KEEPER would be so pretty on a Thanksgiving, Christmas or Easter dinner table.

I prepared it for myself as a test and had several servings over a few days. I found it to be quick and easy. Who doesn’t like quick and easy? For me it is a plus because it can be made ahead and refrigerated until time to serve.

Any kind of nuts would work in this salad; I used sliced almonds, toasted. In my opinion, toasting of the nuts always brings out their flavor. For more people, double or triple the recipe.

PINEAPPLE SALAD

1 (8 oz.) can pineapple tidbits, drained

1 (11 oz.) can mandarin oranges, drained

1 cup flaked coconut

¼ to ½ cup nuts of choice (I used sliced almonds),toasted

2 tsp. sugar

Sour cream

In a mixing bowl, mix pineapple, mandarin oranges, coconut and sugar. Add sour cream to desired consistency. Refrigerate at least four hours before serving. Serves 4.