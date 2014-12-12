Mrs. Weir’s kindergarten class of Community Christian School recently experimented with gingerbread men. They wanted to find out why the gingerbread man didn’t go across the river himself. They hypothesized what would happen to their gingerbread cookies when they get wet, and observed and recorded what happened to them after 20 min and 1 hour intervals. They found out that the gingerbread man wouldn’t have survived if he went across the river; he would have needed help.

