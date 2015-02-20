Man wanted for assault turns himself in
A man wanted for aggravated assault in Jasper County has turned himself in in Orange County.
Originally, the Jasper County Sheriff’s OIffice was seeking help from the public in locating John “Jake” Klinkhammer. Klinkhammer was thought to be in the Beaumont or Orange area and was believed to be a fitness trainer at a local gym.
Klinkhammer is wanted for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. He was reported to have attacked a man at Lake Sam Rayburn in May of 2013. During the assault, Klinkhammer broke the victim’s jaw, causing the victim to require reconstructive surgery.
An arrest warrant was issued for Klinkhammer in May of 2013. The sheriff says Klinkhammer was given every opportunity to cooperate with law enforcement, but didn’t.
This is a classic example of a ‘roid rage. Ol’ Jake “Bonecrusher” Klinkhammer needs to leave that stuff alone! Remember the old butter commercial: It’s not smart to mess with Mother Nature! There is a lot of truth to that. Funny thing is that he was running all over town, going to parties, posting on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. What are the OPD doing with there time? Writing out of date inspection stickers to people who work and pay their salaries and obey the law? Man, this is a serious felony and 2013 has been a while now. It’s kind of embarrassing. Reminds me of when they let executed cop killer Michael Lee Lockhart roll out of a stolen Corvette in the old circle and make it all the way to the Old and Lost River Bridge near Houston before the figured out what was up! You guys are doing a fine job! Keep up the good work!!!! What a joke.