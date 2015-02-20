A man wanted for aggravated assault in Jasper County has turned himself in in Orange County.

Originally, the Jasper County Sheriff’s OIffice was seeking help from the public in locating John “Jake” Klinkhammer. Klinkhammer was thought to be in the Beaumont or Orange area and was believed to be a fitness trainer at a local gym.

Klinkhammer is wanted for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. He was reported to have attacked a man at Lake Sam Rayburn in May of 2013. During the assault, Klinkhammer broke the victim’s jaw, causing the victim to require reconstructive surgery.

An arrest warrant was issued for Klinkhammer in May of 2013. The sheriff says Klinkhammer was given every opportunity to cooperate with law enforcement, but didn’t.