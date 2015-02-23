James Allen Freeman, 44, of Orange, passed away Feb. 17, at his home. A graveside service and interment will be 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 24, at Deweyville Cemetery. Officiating will be Brother Damon Bickham.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Tuesday at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Born in Orange, April 4, 1970, he was the son of Billy Gene Freeman and Edna Mae (Cosper) Freeman. James Freeman was a loving husband, father, and son to his family. He had many wonderful times with the community sharing his love of music and computers. James had a passion to see his son play in every sport and developed a passion to learn photography, so he could capture his son playing the sports he loved. Both James and his daughter loved to spend time creating music. Together they composed music and sang the songs they created together. James and his loving and caring mother, Edna, shared the same passion in watching the grandchildren in all of their activities.

He is preceded in death by his father, Billy Gene Freeman.

He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Dana Cheri Freeman; mother, Edna Mae Freeman and children, Carin Allison Freeman and James McKenley Freeman.

Serving as pallbearers will be James M. Freeman, Mason Gonzales, Blake Bradley, Tyrone Waggoner, Kyle Pickard, Jonathan Armstrong, Logan Risinger and Colton Myers.