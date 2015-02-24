Have you received exceptional service from a local business or one of its employees? Has an employee or a business exceeded your expectations? Why not nominate them for the Bridge City Chamber of Commerce Employee or Business of the Month award. The Bridge City Chamber of Commerce accepts nominations for “Employee of the Month” and “Business of the Month” from all members of the community. To submit a nomination for either Employee or Business of the Month, email the nomination to the Chamber at bcchamber@sbcglobal.net or drop off the nomination off at the Chamber office 150 W. Roundbunch Rd., Bridge City, TX 77611. Please include your name, name of the employee or business you are nominating and the reasons why. If you have any questions, please call the Chamber at 735-5671.

