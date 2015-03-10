Each week The Record Newspapers features a pet, or pets of the week for adoption through local shelters and rescue organizations. This week’s pets are again rescues from Pups in Peril.

Archie is a new Pups In Peril addition. Archie joined us one week ago and is in search for a place that he can call home. Archie is fully vetted and ready to move in with you. This boy is perfect and will fit in just about anywhere. It isn’t known it Archie is tolerant of cats or not.

Little Zoe waited patiently at the last adoption event for that special someone that would make her part of their family but nobody came for her. This timid little girl is so ready to find a family to love. Zoe is around 12 weeks old. An adoption application can be filled out on our website www.pupsinperil.org.

Valentino is a handsome 11 month old hound mix. He is up to date on all vaccines and has already been neutered. He is currently on HeartGuard for heart worm prevention. He is an energetic fellow and loves to play. He is good with kids and good with most dogs, but unknown with cats. If you are interested in meeting Valentino call 409-344-2099 or send Pups In Peril a message on Facebook.

If you are interested in making one of these puppies a part of your family, please contact Pups In Peril and fill out an application. Applications for all these pups may be filled out online at www.pupsinperil.org. You can also see more of the dogs available for adoption on Pups in Peril's Facebook page:https://www.facebook.com/PupsInPeril. These pets are also available for visiting at local adoption events. This week the Pups in Peril dogs will be at Petco in Port Arthur, Saturday, from 12:00 – 6:00 pm.

Pups in Peril is a 501(c)3 organization.