The George Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station has a new temporary exhibit on display titled History in the Making: Texas A&M Forest Service.

The exhibit brings to life the people, places and events that shaped the agency for the past 100 years.

As visitors enter the exhibit, they walk into a forest setting and are taken back to the agency’s humble beginnings—with those first six patrolmen on horseback. They’ll have the opportunity to learn about early fire detection and extinguishing methods, and can follow along the walls of the exhibit to see how TFS evolved throughout the century.

Over 160 attendees gathered to help the agency celebrate the opening of the exhibit with a reception held in the museum’s rotunda. Special guest speakers included Chancellor John Sharp, who has seen first-hand the work TFS carries out to protect the people and natural resources of Texas.

Also the agency’s director Tom G. Boggus, who has led the agency through many incidents, including the devastating wildfires of 2011, spoke at the event.

“Tonight is incredibly special for our agency. There are several video clips running throughout this exhibit that will give you a glimpse of what this agency means to the people lucky enough to work here,” Boggus said. “The exhibit title is not by mistake—we are celebrating 100 years, but understand that we are still making history every day and we aren’t finished by a long shot.”

Several other features are included in the exhibit, such as an Emergency Operations Center where visitors learn about current wildfire detection and incident response; and a life-like oak tree surrounded by interactive displays.

TFS is recognized as the leader in forestry for Texas and the nation through applied programs in forest and tree development: wildfire prevention, mitigation and protection; urban and community forestry; and a host of other innovative forest sustainability programs. The exhibit was made possible through generous contributions from the George Bush Presidential Library Foundation, Texas Chapter International Society of Arboriculture, California Casualty, Texas Society of American Foresters, State Farm, VFIS of Texas and FireWatch Texas.

The exhibits runs through Nov. 8. To learn more about the exhibit and ticket information visit bush41.org.

Photos for the event and exhibit can be found on our Flickr account; to see video of the exhibit installation visit our YouTube channel.

To learn more about the agency’s 100 years of history, visit our centennial website TFSCenturyofService.tamu.edu.