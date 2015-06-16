Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School Life Skills teacher Terrie Parker got a big surprise recently. Victoria Crossan, who just finished tenth grade, delivered a $50 check for LCM’s Team Force, which is the name under which the Life Skills students participate in Special Olympics events.

According to Parker, “LCM Team Force would like to give a big shout out and thank you to Victoria Crossan. Crosson participated in the Graduate For Mas program through Taco Bell by answering the question, ‘If given $50, what would you do to make your community smile?’ Her winning answer was to donate it to Team Force. Thank you, Victoria, for making Team Force smile!” Parker did not know Victoria prior to her donating her winnings, but is sure to remember the student for her generosity.

Ms. Parker also wants the community to know that a “Gofundme.com” account has been set up for the

2015-16 unified flag football team. The funds raised will be used for the expenses incurred through participation and travel in the team’s competition. Team Force is the reigning Flag Football State Champion. To make a donation for the group, go to http://www.gofundme.com/v7q8d3k.