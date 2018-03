Gulf Coast Sertoma Club will present “Fashions in a Nutshell”, the Groves Pecan Festival’s Fall Style Show, Sept. 19, at 11:00 am, at the Courtyard Cafe, 47321 Lincoln Ave., Groves.

Tickets are $15 and those in attendance will enjoy food, fun and door prizes. Tickets may be purchased from the Courtyard Cafe, or by calling 963-8786.