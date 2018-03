Jacobs Wealth Management is gathering goodies for a basket for the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and Bridge City Police Department to show support for the officers who protect our local cities and the citizens who live in them.

Donations such as gift cards, prepackaged snacks, water and soft drinks can be dropped off by Sept. 11, to 704 Texas Ave., Bridge City. For more information, please call Kelly at 670-6782 or 792-0179.