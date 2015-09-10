The National Weather Service is expecting another 24-36 hours of rain. One to two inches of rain is expected, and strong storms will produce deadly lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 mph.

This weekend will be mostly dry and cool, with lows in the 50s and highs in the low to mid 80s.

Next week will need to be monitored, as a low forecaster confidence event is setting up. Heavy rain, gusty winds, and minor coastal flooding is possible in the Tuesday through Thursday time frame.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Henri will remain in the Atlantic, and a tropical wave moving off the African coast could develop into a tropical cyclone. We will have to monitor the southwestern and western Gulf of Mexico next week for a possible weak low pressure area.