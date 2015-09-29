UPDATE – Due to the prediction of heavy rains for the upcoming weekend, the decision has regretfully been made to cancel this year’s “Holiday in the Park” festival. All vendors will be refunded their booth registration fees. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, but feel that it is better to cancel now, rather than wait until the last minute. Next year’s event is set for Saturday, November 5th. Hopefully, the weather will be more cooperative.

Previous – The City of West Orange will hold their annual Holiday in the Park festival Saturday, Nov. 7, from 9 am-dusk, at the park located next to City Hall, 2700 Western Ave. The event will have food and craft booths and music as well as children’s activities.

Musical acts include, Shon Branham, Calvary Batist Church choir, WOS fifth grade choir, Alex Caswell and the Dallas Street Ramblers Cajun Band and Traveling Roads.

Booth sites are now available for vendors at $30 or non-electrical and $50 for electrical. Booths are rented on a first come first servedbasis. Non electrical booths are 14×14 and electrical booths are 20×14. Booth space is limited.

No alcohol will be sold at, or allowed on the festival grounds.

Rules and regulations, as well as a site map and registration form can be found on the City’s website located at www.cityofwestorange.com.

For further information, or to reserve booth space, contact West Orange City Hall at 883-3468.