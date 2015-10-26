Abigail Adams, 60, of Orangefield, passed away Oct. 25, at her home.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, Oct. 28, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Pastor Rob Tibbitts, of Crossroads Baptist Church, in Vinton. Burial will be at 12:30 pm at Nibletts Bluff Cemetery, in Vinton. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 10:00am.

Born in Sulphur, Feb. 5, 1955, she was the daughter of Ed Manuel and Mary Alice Landry Manuel. Abigail was a very proud wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved taking care of her husband and playing with her grandchildren. She was very loyal to her family. Abigail was a member of Crossroads Baptist Church in Vinton. She enjoyed her job as a custodian for Vidor Independent School District. Her love will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Alyssa Adams; brother, Ed Manuel and sister, Willa Manuel.

She is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Michael Adams; children, Lawrence Adams and Christina Newman, of Ohio and Eric Adams and wife Kim, of Orangefield; six grandchildren; siblings, Edgar Manuel and Mike Manuel, both of Sulphur amd Tommy Manuel, of Alexandria, La, Rebecca Hagar, of Sulphur and Joyce Reed, of Vidor.

Serving as pallbearers will be Brandon Swarers, Caleb Swarers, Kendal Reynolds, Melvin Navarre, Lee Perry and Caleb Brown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, P.O. Box 4486, Houston, Texas 77210-4486.