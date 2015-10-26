Good Samaritan winners are, from left, Peyton McKee, Roc Slaughter and Paisley Lenz.

St. Mary Catholic School is honored to share the “Good Samaritan” award winners for this week. St. Mary staff nominates students and staff they witness displaying acts of kindness, helping others and showing respect at school and within the community. The principal, Donna Darby announced the winners at morning announcements in front of all students and staff. The winners received a certificate and other prizes for their wonderful behavior.