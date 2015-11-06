Two students from the Lamar University Department of Computer Science, James Wilson and Bharatkumar Tejwani, both won first prize at the Student Poster Contest during the Association for Computer Educators in Texas (ACET) conference.

The conference, which took place Oct 30-31, hosted several other students presenting their work from other universities in Texas. This year’s theme was “IT ED: Best Practices for Computer Education.” ACET, through its conferences, provides for the exchanging and sharing of ideas, techniques, materials and procedures developed for the use in educational computing.

Graduate student Bharatkumar Tejwani of India presented “An Interactive Map Working as an Avatar-Based Game,” which provides a virtual look at the Lamar University campus map with up to 100 percent user control, giving better visibility to the campus for prospective students.

“ACET 2015 was a perfect platform to showcase our work and utilize our skills to represent what we have been working on,” Tejwani said. “It was an opportunity to meet new people and to gain some knowledge on new technologies through different lectures. We had a fun time.”

James Wilson of Beaumont presented his poster, entitled: “On-Screen Swipe Typing Using a Mouse for a Disabled Person,” which focuses on helping disabled people more easily use a computer by giving them the ability to type quickly and efficiently using a mouse. Wilson tied with Tejwani for first place.

“I am honored to have had the opportunity to present my project at the conference and very proud to have tied for first place with Tejwani,” Wilson said. “I look forward to attending the conference next year and hopefully competing once again.”

Stefan Andrei, associate professor and department chair of computer science, mentored the students.

“I am very proud of our students. They again proved the quality of education and support from Lamar University faculty and administrators,” Andrei said. “This year the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton, Texas organized the conference. But next year, it will be held at and organized by Lamar University. We are looking forward to organizing this important event.”