The WOSMS Stallions wrapped up their football season with two wins over Mauriceville Tuesday night.

The 7th grade team won by a score of 38-8 to finish the season at 7-1. Patrick Mickey would lead the Stallions on offense with a rushing touchdown, punt return for a touchdown and catch a touchdown pass from Jerren Terrell for this third TD. Darryl Bowens and Terrell each rushed for a touchdown of their own. Andre Thomas rushed for three two point conversions and caught another conversion from Terrell to complete the scoring. The defense was lead by Jacob Dominguez with several tackles for a loss and interciptions by Tyrone Brown and Kaiden Berry.

In the final game of the night, the 8th grade team won by a score of 46-6 to finish 8-1 on the year. Wilbert Ned would get things started with two rushing touchdowns and a punt return for a TD. Tyrone Wilson then connected with Chavon Crawford for a touchdown pass and rushed for another to finish the first half. In the second half Hykiem Taylor and Ta’ron Riley each rushed for touchdowns. Paulino Santos kicked two extra points and Justin Veitch connected with Crawford on a two point conversion.