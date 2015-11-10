Kevin was born in Orange, and went to school at Orangefield ISD. He later in life earned his GED. He worked as a salesman and also did contractor work.

Kevin lived a life of struggles and reached out to many to help find his purpose. From childhood to adulthood his actions reflected a road traveled by one who has suffered from the pain and disappointments in life. He had a childlike heart that longed to be loved and accepted. He was unfamiliar with simple pleasures like Sunday school, baseball, and bedtime stories. In his journey he had given his life to the Lord but his spirit was weak. In losing him we are reminded how God is gracious to sinners, He’s in the business of saving fleeing rebels, and He delights in showing mercy. How grateful we are for those promises for Kevin. He had such a kind heart and was generous with all he had. It brings great comfort to those who loved him most that he is no longer suffering.

He was preceded in death by his father, Roy Mazzagae, Jr. and his grandmother, Dorothy Blessitt.

He is survived by his mother, Debra Granger; sister, Trisha Kemp and husband Bryan and brother, Ray Granger, all of Orange; nieces and nephews, Megan Kemp, Cameron Kemp and Ciera (Granger) Patti and numerous other family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm, Sunday, Nov. 15, at First Baptist Church in Deweyville. Officiating will be the Rev. Brad Bickham. Cremation is under the direction of Claybar Haven of Rest Crematory.