The Stallions tipped off Thursday night against the Cubs to begin the basketball season. The 7B started out with a tough loss 17-20. Jalen Thompson led the way scoring 10 points. In the 8B game, the Cubs hit a 3 pointer with less than a minute to go and tied the game 10-10. Quincy Ledet was high scorer for the Stallions with 4 points. 7A would turn things around for the Stallions winning by a score of 39-5. High scorers were Armani Wallace with 9 and Floyd Mouton scoring 8. In the final game of the night the 8A team won 21-11. Keontae Strother and Ta’ron Riley lead the team with 4 points each. The Stallions will travel to Silsbee next Thursday with tip off at 5:00 pm.

