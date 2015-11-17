Monday, Nov. 16, at about 7:30 p.m., Orange County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Detectives, along with assistance from City of Orange Police Department Narcotics Detectives, were working in an area along Interstate 10 E. near Vidor.

Detectives observed a black Dodge Charger with a Louisiana license plate commit a series of traffic violations. Detectives conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle near IH-10 and FM 105. As the Detectives approached the vehicle, they observed the female driver attempting to hide a package that they believed contained illegal drugs. The female admitted to possessing the illegal drugs and was arrested. The total amount of drugs found was approximately 9.6 ounces of what was believed to be methamphetamine.

The driver was identified as 34 year old Lauren Courmier of Vinton and a teacher for the Vidor Independent School District. She was transported to the Orange County Correctional Facility where she was booked for possession of a controlled substance, a first degree felony.

On Tuesday morning, Nov. 17, Courmier was arraigned by District Judge Courtney Arkeen and the bond was set at $300,000. Courmier remains in custody at the Orange County Jail.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the investigation of this narcotics incident by the City of Orange Police Department and the City of Sulphur Police Department. Orange County Sheriff Keith Merritt said he will continue to utilize all of his available resources, including the assistance of other law enforcement agencies, to help rid Orange County of illegal drugs.