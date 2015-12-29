Bridge City Independent School District will host the TPSA High School Law Enforcement & Firefighting Association East Region competition Jan. 15-16.

Goody bags are being put together for the 12 sponsors that will be attending. Coupons, gift certificates, promotional items, etc. would be most helpful. The goal is to persuade these folks to eat, shop, enjoy and spend locally as well as to make them feel welcome. Deadline to turn items to go in goody bags is Jan. 11.

If you have anything you would like to donate, please call the chamber office at 735-5671 to make arrangements for drop-off or pickup.

For more information on TPSA, visit http://www.txpublicservice.com. For questions or more information, please call BJ at 735-5671.